Thursday, 10 September 2020 -There was drama after a slay queen confronted a lady friend and beat her like a burukenge, accusing her of tainting her image.

The aggrieved slay queen, who was breathing fire and threatening to do the unthinkable, confronted the lady friend like a wounded tiger and accused her of bad-mouthing her to her boyfriend.

Heavy kicks, slaps and blows were exchanged, as the two brainless ladies fought dirty.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST