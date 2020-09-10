Thursday September 10, 2020 – A close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta has been linked to a Sh 63 billion scandal involving Kenya Medical Supply Authority (KEMSA) and senior officials in the Ministry of Health.

In a damning report by the Senate committee, Richard Ngatia, who is the CEO of Megascope Healthcare Limited was among individuals linked to the looting of 19 billion at KEMSA.

Megascope was contracted to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPES) worth Sh 63 billion which Senators say was conceived by a criminal enterprise.

According to the Senate committee report, the contract for the supply of theatre equipment under Lot 1 of the project was awarded to Shenzen Mindray Biomedical Electronic Co., a company registered in China at Sh5.4 billion

However, Shenzen Mindray subcontracted Megascope in controversial circumstances that the Senate committee noted was a tactic “used to circumvent the procurement process”.

“The committee finds that the contract and the subcontractor’s deed of warranty were used to circumvent the procurement process by awarding the subject matter of the contract to Megascope, a party that would otherwise not have qualified to be awarded the contract as per the term of the tender that required bidders to be original equipment manufacturers,” the report notes.

It says the deal officially made Megascope the legal owner of the equipment, putting the Government at risk because the new contract made it clear that a claim could only be made against the subcontractor.

“Due to the foregoing the subcontractor, Megascope, through the transfer of ownership of the equipment, ended up becoming the principal in a contract that it would otherwise not have been qualified to win,” the report states.

Richard Ngatia is the man who financed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaigns in 2013 and 2017.

