Thursday September 10, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has allowed Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director General, Mohamed Abdalla Ali, to attend Cabinet meetings.

In a statement to Kenyans on Thursday, State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena, said the President witnessed Badi taking and subscribing to the Oath of Secrecy, a requirement for all persons who attend Cabinet Meetings or participate in the conduct of Cabinet Business.

Dena said Badi, who is a Kenya Air Force General, shall henceforth attend all meetings of the Cabinet and its Committees, pursuant to Executive Order No. 3 of 2020.

The ceremony conducted by the Head of Public Service was a precursor to the Cabinet Meeting held at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday.

Badi was tasked with the responsibility of transforming the city and given 100 days to deal with corruption and dismantle cartels that have held the city at ransom for years.

NMS was put into office on March 18th, 2020, by the President nearly a month after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko handed over four key functions to the National Government.

