Thursday September 10, 2020 – The Ministry of Health has said 4,000 Kenyans will be conscripted to undertake phased clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr Rashid Aman, the 4,000 people will be part of 30,000 people who will be recruited to test the vaccine from Oxford University in the United Kingdom and AstraZeneca.

Aman said that all the protocols for the trials have been undertaken and the country is ready to start.

“We are on track with the trials which are at phase 3 which is advanced.”

“We shall recruit some 30,000 people to undertake the trails,” he said.

Aman said the Ministry is working round the clock to ensure the recruitment is more encompassing in terms of geography and ethnic composition.

However, AstraZeneca earlier announced that it has suspended global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an unexplained illness in a participant.

