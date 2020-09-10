Wednesday September 10, 2020 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has threatened to take legal action against a newspaper owned by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a demand letter to Mediamax Ltd, Waiguru through Wanyonyi & Muhia Advocates accused The People Daily of publishing a fake story that linked her to a corruption scandal.

“Take notice therefore that if we do not receive your unequivocal apology published in front page of the People Daily with the same prominence and font size print and picture of our client as appears in today’s newspaper, admission of liability and compensation within seven (7) days from the date hereof, we have firm instructions to forthwith institute legal proceedings against you at your own risk as to costs and interest and without further reference to you,” the letter reads.

The People Daily which is owned by President Uhuru Kenyatta alleged on Thursday that Waiguru paid a ghost company Sh 77 million when she took over power in 2017.

The publication revealed that the company in question is Lewis Supplies which was contracted for the Mwea/ Makima water project.

