Thursday September 10, 2020 – Nairobi politicians are considering shifting their base from the city following a proposal to give the County special status.

Speaking yesterday, former Governor Evans Kidero told journalists that he was considering making a political comeback albeit not in Nairobi.

“I was born and brought up here in Nairobi.”

“I went to school and lived all my life in the city but if the BBI proposal carries the day, I will consider running in Kiambu or Kajiado which are within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area or shift base to Mombasa or Kisumu Counties,” he explained.

Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has also urged Governor Sonko to consider Machakos where Alfred Mutua may be serving his last term should the city prove untenable for him.

Sonko’s legal advisor, Ben Mulwa, told the media that the Governor was aware of the proposal but had not made a decision on whether to quit city politics.

Senator Johnson Sakaja, whose office may be scrapped by the BBI proposal, said any major political decisions will be made closer to the 2022 General Elections.

“No one has seen the BBI report and its contents and no one has guaranteed it will pass.”

“For now I’m focused on serving my people,” Sakaja noted.

Kidero’s former Deputy, Jonathan Mueke, who resigned from Wiper on September 4th, has already announced his decision to vie in his home county of Kitui.

“From the look of things, that proposal may carry the day.”

“I have decided to instead seek leadership in my home county and run on my record of transforming the city of Nairobi,” he explained.

