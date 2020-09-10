The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu is an institution of the Aga Khan Health Service, Kenya, which is an Agency of the Aga Khan Development Network. The hospital is part of a network of health facilities, which includes Hospitals and Outreach Health Facilities across East Africa. The Aga Khan Hospital is in an exciting growth phase and has attained acknowledgment of its quality by achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification, ISO 15189:2012 accreditation for laboratory services, SafeCare level 5 accreditation and is at advanced stage of attaining Joint Commission International Accreditation. The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu has outreach Health Services at Kisii, Kakamega, Kitale, Bungoma, Kericho, Kibuye-Kisumu, West End- Kisumu, Busia, Homa – Bay, Kapsabet, Migori, Bomet and Narok. The hospital is seeking to attract interested and qualified applicants to fill locum (temporary/part time) positions within our outreaches, the positions are listed below:

STEWARD-KISUMU (LOCUM)

Vacancy no: AKHK/HCD/L/004

The successful candidate will ensure clean, safe and infection free environment by sanitizing utensils, equipment, surfaces floors and windows.

Responsibilities

Clean cafeterias, kitchen, offices, and hallways by sweeping, washing, mopping, and dusting to maintain a clean, sanitary, and tidy environment as directed by the department team leader/supervisor/manager

Collecting, and removal of garbage, Weighing and disposal of food waste and trash in the designated areas as per the cleaning and sanitation standards of the department

Disassemble, clean, sanitize and store patient trays including all dirty dishes from the wards, cafeteria, and functions

Monitoring and ensuring that all chemical solution (i.e. precept) requirements are met, for infection control

Qualifications

Certificate in institutional management/ Food and beverage service techniques

Minimum 1 year working experience

Knowledge of the HACCP system is an advantage

Good communication skills

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to email their application letter and detailed curriculum vitae with position title and vacancy number on the subject line, including names and contacts of three references, current and expected remuneration to ksm.recruitment@akhskenya.org on or before 19 th September 2020 .

The email subject line MUST include position title and Vacancy number being applied for e.g. "PATIENT ATTENDANT AKHK/NDPA/L/001"

Positions that have the word Kisumu at the end e.g. "cook-Kisumu" means that the available locum is only for our Kisumu facility.

Canvassing of any nature will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please note that Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview, medical examination, or any fee)

“Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu is an equal opportunity employer