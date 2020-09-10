Thursday September 10, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has offered advice to the youth on ‘get rich quick’ schemes that could potentially end their lives.

The Governor encouraged the youth to work hard because success comes after a number of failures which prepares an individual to handle a breakthrough whenever it comes.

This comes after a number of youth lost their lives in cold-blooded murders after suspected shoddy business deals went wrong.

“To our young men under 30, fortunes and success in life are as a result of hard work.”

“If you by any chance angukia (get lucky) and become rich, you have cheated in life, and most definitely you will fall back to zero.”

“The best diamond passes through hot fire.”

“The sweetest success has a story.”

“You start a business, tried and failed, tried and failed, tried and failed and so on and so on until business teaches you enough money lessons,” explained Sonko.

The former Nairobi Senator added that life has no short cuts, noting that back in the day most fathers had to wait till their 40’s or 50’s to own a car.

Sonko also highlighted ‘easy come, easy go’, with most who engage in money laundering businesses failing to stay at the top for a long time.

The Governor revealed that some of the youth have been approached a number of times with mega deals that have huge promises of getting rich overnight and driving a posh car.

He encouraged the youth to work hard despite failures because conning high profile businessmen is not easy to get away with.

“There are two things to understand in these businesses, you can’t cheat on big fish, and if you do they will not have a second thought pulling that trigger.”

“Two, you can’t outsmart them, you can’t tell of their secret businesses, they watch your life more than your mother watches you. What a life when you have money but nowhere to spend because you are being watched.”

“If not by them, the DCI is tracing your steps,” added Sonko.

The former Makadara MP rose to riches through his father, Mzee Kivanguli, who was an astute businessman dealing with property.

The Kenyan DAILY POST