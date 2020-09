Thursday, 10 September 2020 – Caren Kibet was fast rising in the media industry before she was fired from K24.

She was among employees who were fired from K24 a few months ago through a ruthless lay-off exercise.

Caren had taken a break from social media but she has announced a comeback with two sexy photos parading her famous booty and juicy curves.

From the photos, it’s like she is coming back to the screens soon.

Just look at that figure ladies and gentlemen.





The Kenyan DAILY POST