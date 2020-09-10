Home Entertainment RAILA makes a stopover at Taita Taveta and if you look closely,... RAILA makes a stopover at Taita Taveta and if you look closely, you will notice is more guarded than RUTO (PHOTOs) September 10, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Dunia kwisha! SUE GACAMBI now selling artificial ‘NUNUS’ to men – Hakuna kutuma fare tena (VIDEO) I am no longer a socialite – Aging VERA SIDIKA shouts and confirms she has relocated from Nairobi for good Nyamaza, ulikuliwa Bibi na watchman – SUDI tells TUJU after he called him an academic dwarf (VIDEO) Woman starts campaign to photograph 500 women’s private parts to prove they are beautiful (PHOTOs) Another Muliro Gardens unmasked in Makueni – This is where sex starved youths go to exchange fluids like goats (PHOTOs) Sexy Akorino LADY with a big BOOTY left cursing as man leaks steamy PHOTOs chewing her with her turban on! Mungu Shuka Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,708FansLike52,141FollowersFollow