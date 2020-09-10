Thursday September 10, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto made a triumphant entry into Kisii town on Thursday while on his way to Nyamarambe for a fundraiser in aid of boda boda operators who have been affected by the COVID 19 virus.

Though there were few skirmishes caused by ODM and anti Ruto supporters, the DP was welcomed by a mammoth crowd of hustlers who were ululating when the second in command landed in the agriculture rich town.

Here are photos of how hustlers in Kisii welcomed Dr William Ruto.