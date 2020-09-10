Thursday, 10 September 2020 – Kapsaret MP, Oscar Sudi, has attacked Jubilee Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, after he called him an academic dwarf.

While appearing in an interview on Citizen TV on Tuesday night, Tuju blamed the media for giving airtime to academic dwarfs like Tuju, who don’t have anything important to say apart from spreading tribal hatred.

But Sudi has fired back at Tuju, telling him to shut his mouth because he is not man enough.

Sudi, while addressing journalists at his home, said that Tuju’s wife was chewed by a watchman.

He also urged him to take care of his body because he looks sickly instead of running up and down lecturing other leaders.

Sudi also revealed that Tuju has debts amounting to Ksh 2 billion and he is trying to massage the President’s ego so that he can help him settle the debts.

Here’s a video of Sudi attacking Tuju.

The Kenyan DAILY POST