Thursday, September 10, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto was in Kisii today where he presided over a fundraiser for a Boda Boda Sacco.

Ruto, who donated Ksh2million, was accompanied by South Mugirango MP, Sylvanus Osoro, Dagoretti South MP, John Kiarie, and some shadowy businessmen.

One of the shadowy businessmen isZaheer Jhanda, who is alleged to be the mastermind of a gold scam where a Royal Family member in Dubai lost millions of shillings through dubious deals, lives like a king.

Another controversial ‘businessman’ in Don Bosco Gichana was also present.

Mr. Gichana, who was incarcerated in Arusha Tanzania from 2013 t0 2018 for money laundering is thought to be eyeing the Kitutu Chache South parliamentary seat in the 2022 elections.

See the photos below.





