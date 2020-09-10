Thursday, 10 September 2020 – Former gospel singer, Willy Paul, has threatened Music Corporate Society of Kenya (MCSK) officials after a recent audit revealed how the royalty collecting body is stealing artists’ money.

Popular artists, who have been in the music industry for over a decade with massive hits, have been receiving less than Ksh 3,000 from MCSK.

A recent audit revealed that MCSK is a cash cow for corrupt officials who have been taking advantage of artists.

Willy Paul flashed knives and threatened to do the unthinkable to MCSK officials.

‘It’s so sad that the government has failed to help the artists! Yaani tunaibiwa tu na hawa wazeee MCSKK and the rest! We don’t work for you!! Some of us came from nothing like me and here you are, feeding your balls and ovaries with our money!!! Please if you see me, piga corner!!!

We demand an explanation, not only that… plus all the money you’ve stolen ama mtajua hamjui!’ The singer said and posted a video on his Instagram page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST