Thursday, September 10, 2020 – A middle aged man from Likuyani Constituency in Kakamega County is nursing injuries after his friend squeezed his genitals with a pliers.

The victim identified as Amos Okenyi, 32, narrated that his friend by the name Hillary Kipkurui, assaulted him on Sunday, September 6th, after accusing him of stealing his mobile phone.

Speaking to the media, Okenyi, who is a Boda Boda rider, said that Kipkurui phoned him and requested him to deliver a sack of beans to one of his customers.

However, upon arrival at Kipkurui’s home in Soysambu Village, he was ambushed and assaulted.

“When I arrived at his home, he (Kipkurui) and two of his friends tied me up, and, thereafter, asked why I had stolen Kipkurui’s phone. I denied stealing the device,” said Okenyi.

“It was then that Kipkurui whipped out pliers from his wall unit, undressed me and squeezed my manhood using the weapon.”

“All that while, his friends collaborated in pinning me to the ground,” he added.

Okenyi said he called his relatives who took him to Lumakanda Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

The suspects were arrested and taken to Mawe Tatu Police Station but later released in unclear circumstances and Okenyi’s members are demanding justice.

“We are demanding justice be served.

“Our son could lose his fertility following the beastly attack meted out on him.

“The suspects are walking scot-free, yet they caused grievous bodily harm on our kin,” one of Okenyi’s kin is quoted saying.

The Kenyan DAILY POST