Thursday September 10, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has responded to insults against his family by allies of Deputy President William Ruto, telling them to keep off his family.

Speaking in Ruaka, Kiambu County, while on his way to officially open Kenyatta University Hospital, Uhuru told off Ruto’s friends, who have developed a habit of insulting his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, telling them in no uncertain terms, to insult their mothers instead.

This is in reference to Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi and Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, who attacked the President and his family, especially his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, verbally.

“Wale watu washenzi wanaenda huko wakitukana mama yangu, waambieni wakatukane mama zao wachaane na mama yangu (the silly people insulting my mother, tell them to insult their mothers instead,” President Uhuru said.

He further explained that although he is still young, he has no qualms about leaving State House when his term in office lapses.

Scores of leaders had called out the two leaders on Monday, demanding that they apologize for disrespecting the President, the former First Lady and by extension all Kenyan women.

The Kenyan DAILY POST