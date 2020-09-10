Thursday, September 10, 2020 – KTN news anchor, Sharon Momanyi, is counting days to the arrival of her first baby and she is enjoying the journey to motherhood if these photos are anything to go by.

Days after her friends and colleagues treated her to a lavish baby shower, Sharon, who is also the Special Features Editor at KTN, has shared new gorgeous photos flaunting her grown baby bump.

She accompanied the photos with a payer of gratitude thankingGod for allowing her to experience perfect love and joy.

She wrote:

“A prayer of thanksgiving. That God, the universe, has allowed a person as imperfect as I, to experience and live this moment of perfect love and pure joy. I am incredibly humbled.

A prayer for good health and safe delivery… for all of us women going through this journey during a pandemic and with varying degrees of access to good health care. I don’t know if you’re as anxious as I am, by faith it will be well!

A prayer for anyone who may be trying, or waiting for the best time, or the right partner, circumstances or whatever. May it be, just as you wish it to be?”

Check out the photos below.













The Kenyan DAILY POST