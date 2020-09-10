Thursday September 10, 2020 – Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to include Deputy President William Ruto in his handshake with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

On March 9th, 2018, Uhuru and Raila Odinga joined together and vowed to bury their political differences and unite the country which had been divided by the controversial 2017 Presidential Elections.

However, in their truce, Uhuru refused to include his deputy, William Ruto.

Ruto’s army of supporters were not happy with Uhuru leaving the DP and some of them are now demanding that Uhuru includes William Ruto in the handshake.

“Why is it that this handshake is not extended to William Ruto?”

“These people have to sit down and agree and if they cannot, we will kick them out of all of them.”

“This country will move on without Raila, Ruto and Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“This country doesn’t belong to them,” Kabogo said.

Kabogo is among some of the most influential leaders from the vote rich Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST