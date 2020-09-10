Thursday, 10 September 2020 – Kikuyu women are terrible cooks.

They may have pretty faces and an industrious mind but when it comes to cooking, they mix everything and make the food look like a concoction.

A Nigerian lady has narrated how she had a terrible experience after eating at a burial in Kikuyu land.

She had attended a friend’s burial and when they were served food, it was just terrible.

It’s like potatoes and carrots were swimming in the food.

From that time, she vowed that before going to any function, she will must fill her stomach.

This is what she posted concerning food in Kikuyu land.

