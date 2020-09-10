Thursday September 10, 2020 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has revealed that his office has so far recovered Ksh 2.9 billion from wealthy Kenyans.

The money has been retrieved from individuals involved in corruption scandals that have been on the rise in the country especially involving Government departments.

Haji revealed that there are individuals who have volunteered and come forth to work out a plea bargain with the ODPP.

“There has been quite a number who have come forth with plea bargains, some will be surprised that it has happened in some of the big cases.”

“Just before the end of the year, treasury allowed ODPP to have its own prosecution fund and I’m happy to say that in that prosecution fund we have almost Ksh2.9 billion returned,” he stated

Haji also noted that those found guilty of corruption charges will incur heavy penalties as the authority steps up its efforts in fighting corruption.

He added that the fund is projected to increase by the end of the year with a number of cases still in court.

Governors and MPs have been on the spotlight in multimillion graft cases with the DPP ordering their arrest following investigations on misappropriation of funds.

Politicians who have been charged with graft include Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, Tharaka Nithi Governor, Muthomi Njuki, Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, and Lari MP, Jonah Mburu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST