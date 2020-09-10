Thursday September 10, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has convened an urgent Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi, to discuss pressing matters of national concern.

State House confirmed the meeting via its official Twitter handle where a number of issues are set to be discussed.

Reports indicated that key among issues is the involvement of Cabinet Secretaries in political matters.

It is not clear whether Deputy President William Ruto will be in attendance as he was set to visit Kisii town.

The urgent meeting came days after Environment CS Keriako Tobiko referred to DP William Ruto as President Uhuru’s clerk, a remark which attracted backlash from a number of politicians.

A number of Cabinet Secretaries have involved themselves in politics, an issue Uhuru has warned them against on several occasions.

He instructed the CSs to focus on their respective Ministries as he directed them to desist from engaging in politics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST