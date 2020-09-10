The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu is an institution of the Aga Khan Health Service, Kenya, which is an Agency of the Aga Khan Development Network. The hospital is part of a network of health facilities, which includes Hospitals and Outreach Health Facilities across East Africa. The Aga Khan Hospital is in an exciting growth phase and has attained acknowledgment of its quality by achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification, ISO 15189:2012 accreditation for laboratory services, SafeCare level 5 accreditation and is at advanced stage of attaining Joint Commission International Accreditation. The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu has outreach Health Services at Kisii, Kakamega, Kitale, Bungoma, Kericho, Kibuye-Kisumu, West End- Kisumu, Busia, Homa – Bay, Kapsabet, Migori, Bomet and Narok. The hospital is seeking to attract interested and qualified applicants to fill locum (temporary/part time) positions within our outreaches, the positions are listed below:

HOUSEKEEPER (LOCUM)

Vacancy no: AKHK/HHK/L/002

The successful candidate will be responsible for promoting and maintaining a clean and hygienic environment by provision of Cleaning and Laundry services within the medical Centre

Qualifications

Certificate in Housekeeping & Laundry

Minimum two years working experience in a similar position.

Excellent Public Relations

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to email their application letter and detailed curriculum vitae with position title and vacancy number on the subject line, including names and contacts of three references, current and expected remuneration to ksm.recruitment@akhskenya.org on or before 19 th September 2020 .

The email subject line MUST include position title and Vacancy number being applied for

include position title and Vacancy number being applied for e.g. “PATIENT ATTENDANT AKHK/NDPA/L/001” Positions that have the word Kisumu at the end e.g. “cook-Kisumu” means that the available locum is only for our Kisumu facility.

Canvassing of any nature will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please note that Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview, medical examination, or any fee)

Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu is an equal opportunity employer