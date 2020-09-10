Job Title: Finance Manager

Department: Finance

Reporting To: Managing Director

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Streamline the company’s Finance structure in line with corporate strategy; provide strategic and financial guidance to ensure company objectives are met and developed all necessary policies and procedures to ensure sound financial management

Responsibilities

Submit a monthly checklist to the Managing Director in line with the monthly reporting timetable and establish effective financial planning, analysis and measurement techniques and oversee the development of financial reporting, business plans, forecasts and budgets for the

Implement all aspects of cash flow, cost allocation, budgeting, forecasting, financial statements, consolidations, financial modelling and financial analysis for the

Develop, maintain and monitor internal controls over all finances and ensure that such internal controls are

Ensure appropriate policies and procedures are developed, reviewed, communicated and monitored at all

Assess strengths and weaknesses of financial management strategies and implement strategic and tactical steps to improve

Coordinate the activities of external auditors and respond to external auditors’ reports including the implementation of The Finance Manager will also be expected to prepare the annual consolidated financial reports.

Maintain current knowledge of regulatory requirements affecting the company’s financial operations including applicable tax laws in Kenya and in any new countries the company may establish operations

Work collegially with other members of management and staff to integrate financial elements into its

Financial Planning and Budgeting

Lead the process in the preparation of budget

Regularly monitor expenditure against budget and advise the Managing Director on variances, cost escalations and budget re-

Prepare comprehensive financial models, cash flow forecast, scenario analysis, risk assessment and return

Procurement

Counter-approve all Local Purchase Orders (LPO’s).

Act as first signatory on all payments (Cheques and wire transfers) to suppliers and staff salaries.

Ensure correct allocation of costs and review cost structure and

Payment and Debtors

Negotiate re-payment plans with the Managing

Reconcile complex accounts that have been escalated from the credit

Monitor debtors’ balances to ensure a reduction n debtors

Work closely with the credit controller to implement debtors financing structures.

Payroll Management

Review and authorize the staff payroll on a monthly

Ensure all statutory deductions are effected and remitted within the stipulated period(s).

Treasury/ Banking

Perform treasury activities related to cash flow, borrowings, debt, capital

Allocates cash balances, maintain investments records, prepares expense and earnings forecasts.

Determine procurement of funds and monitors investments and

Ensure that banking arrangements are adequate to support the activities of the

Ensure all bank transactions conform to the agreed upon banking contracts, controls and arrangements.

Tax

Maintain tax balances on general

Manage and coordinate tax audits.

Manage tax provisions and compliance

Identify and mitigate tax risks.

Provide innovative tax planning and review complex income tax

Annual Accounts and Audit

Prepare and consolidate the annual accounts for the

Facilitate the carrying out of the external

Regularly review and update the company’s internal controls and procedures

Advise the Managing Director on any necessary

Team Development

Partner with the Managing Director and the Senior Leadership to build a culture of high performance.

Provide line management mentorship and support to the finance

Qualifications

Master’s Degree in Finance/Accounting will be an added

Degree in Finance/ Accounting and Full professional qualification such as CPA (K) or ACCA.

Knowledge of finance, accounting, budgeting and cost control principles including Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Knowledge of financial and accounting software

Ability to analyze financial data and prepare financial reports, statements and

5-7 year’s work experience which should include managerial Experience and an understanding of the various financial and tax compliance

Experience of designing and implementing effective financial systems and controls for efficient financial management and performance

Competence with ERp

Communication skills, both oral and in

Deals well with

Interpersonal

Reporting

Analytical Thinking

Good organizational

Good time management

Integrity/Honesty.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to strictly send their CV and cover letters to careers@hrmconnection.com on or before 30th September 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted