Job Title: Finance Manager
Department: Finance
Reporting To: Managing Director
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
Streamline the company’s Finance structure in line with corporate strategy; provide strategic and financial guidance to ensure company objectives are met and developed all necessary policies and procedures to ensure sound financial management
Responsibilities
- Submit a monthly checklist to the Managing Director in line with the monthly reporting timetable and establish effective financial planning, analysis and measurement techniques and oversee the development of financial reporting, business plans, forecasts and budgets for the
- Implement all aspects of cash flow, cost allocation, budgeting, forecasting, financial statements, consolidations, financial modelling and financial analysis for the
- Develop, maintain and monitor internal controls over all finances and ensure that such internal controls are
- Ensure appropriate policies and procedures are developed, reviewed, communicated and monitored at all
- Assess strengths and weaknesses of financial management strategies and implement strategic and tactical steps to improve
- Coordinate the activities of external auditors and respond to external auditors’ reports including the implementation of The Finance Manager will also be expected to prepare the annual consolidated financial reports.
- Maintain current knowledge of regulatory requirements affecting the company’s financial operations including applicable tax laws in Kenya and in any new countries the company may establish operations
- Work collegially with other members of management and staff to integrate financial elements into its
Financial Planning and Budgeting
- Lead the process in the preparation of budget
- Regularly monitor expenditure against budget and advise the Managing Director on variances, cost escalations and budget re-
- Prepare comprehensive financial models, cash flow forecast, scenario analysis, risk assessment and return
Procurement
- Counter-approve all Local Purchase Orders (LPO’s).
- Act as first signatory on all payments (Cheques and wire transfers) to suppliers and staff salaries.
- Ensure correct allocation of costs and review cost structure and
Payment and Debtors
- Negotiate re-payment plans with the Managing
- Reconcile complex accounts that have been escalated from the credit
- Monitor debtors’ balances to ensure a reduction n debtors
- Work closely with the credit controller to implement debtors financing structures.
Payroll Management
- Review and authorize the staff payroll on a monthly
- Ensure all statutory deductions are effected and remitted within the stipulated period(s).
Treasury/ Banking
- Perform treasury activities related to cash flow, borrowings, debt, capital
- Allocates cash balances, maintain investments records, prepares expense and earnings forecasts.
- Determine procurement of funds and monitors investments and
- Ensure that banking arrangements are adequate to support the activities of the
- Ensure all bank transactions conform to the agreed upon banking contracts, controls and arrangements.
Tax
- Maintain tax balances on general
- Manage and coordinate tax audits.
- Manage tax provisions and compliance
- Identify and mitigate tax risks.
- Provide innovative tax planning and review complex income tax
Annual Accounts and Audit
- Prepare and consolidate the annual accounts for the
- Facilitate the carrying out of the external
- Regularly review and update the company’s internal controls and procedures
- Advise the Managing Director on any necessary
Team Development
- Partner with the Managing Director and the Senior Leadership to build a culture of high performance.
- Provide line management mentorship and support to the finance
Qualifications
- Master’s Degree in Finance/Accounting will be an added
- Degree in Finance/ Accounting and Full professional qualification such as CPA (K) or ACCA.
- Knowledge of finance, accounting, budgeting and cost control principles including Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).
- Knowledge of financial and accounting software
- Ability to analyze financial data and prepare financial reports, statements and
- 5-7 year’s work experience which should include managerial Experience and an understanding of the various financial and tax compliance
- Experience of designing and implementing effective financial systems and controls for efficient financial management and performance
- Competence with ERp
- Communication skills, both oral and in
- Deals well with
- Interpersonal
- Reporting
- Analytical Thinking
- Good organizational
- Good time management
- Integrity/Honesty.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are invited to strictly send their CV and cover letters to careers@hrmconnection.com on or before 30th September 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted