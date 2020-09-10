African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC)

Vacancy Announcement: Quantitative Field Interviewers – CAPS ECD Research Project

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led research institution committed to generating an Africa-owned body of evidence to inform decision making for an effective and sustainable response to the most critical challenges facing the continent.

APHRC is based in Nairobi (Kenya) with offices in Senegal and carries out its work in over 30 Sub-Saharan African Countries.

The Center’s vision is to transform lives in Africa through research, while its mission is to generate evidence, strengthen research capacity, and engage policy to inform action on population health and well-being.

The APHRC invites applications for quantitative field Interviewers in its CAPS-ECD project, “Caring practices and Support for Early childhood development and education among nomadic Pastoralists – informing the development of A Support System.”

The main objective of the project is to understand the caring practices and support for early childhood development (ECD) and learning among nomadic pastoralists in Kenya and use this information to support the development of a community-based programme to foster optimal ECD (up to 36-months) in rural Kenya (Kajiado County).

Job Description (Responsibilities):

1. Recruit participants who meet the eligibility criteria

2. Conduct interviews on all recruited study participants

3. Complete, edit and submit all assigned interviews for cross-checking and verification by the supervisor on a daily basis.

4. Keep updated records and databases of assigned work.

5. Review the collected data to ensure all questions are completed prior to online submission.

6. Contribute to data collection progress report writing and providing regular progress to field supervisor.

7. Following-up with participants for missing responses or to correct any inaccurate responses.

8. Any other related activity assigned by the project coordinator during the contract period.

Minimum Qualifications Required:

1. Should have completed secondary education and possess a minimum grade C+ in KCSE

2. Be a resident of Kajiado County and in particular Kajiado West sub-County.

3. Have proven experience in quantitative data collection and electronic data capture will be an added advantage. Experience in qualitative data collection will be an added advantage.

4. Fluent in Maasai, English and Kiswahili (verbal and written).

5. Excellent communication and interpersonal and report writing skills.

6. Be prepared to work full time on the project for the duration of the study.

The candidates should be:

1. Residents in Kajiado County in particular Kajiado West sub-County

2. Be prepared to work full time on the project for the duration of the data collection.

3. Flexible and available to work odd hours (when necessary), under minimum supervision

Female applicants who meet the qualifications are encouraged to apply.

The successful candidates will be engaged for a period of about 4 weeks.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit a cover letter, copy of national identity card together with a CV with contact details of three referees by 16th September 2020 to cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email ‘Quantitative Field Interviewer CAPS ECD PROJECT. ’

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of children.