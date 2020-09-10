Thursday September 10, 2020 – TheEthics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has joined other Kenyans in condemning the Council of Governors for asking Governors not to advertise with Nation Media Group.

Addressing a Press Conference on Thursday, EACC CEO, Twalib Mbarak, warned Governors against denying advertisement revenue to media houses over the type of stories published.

Twalib said that he has written to CoG Chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya, indicating that the move is inappropriate and offends the relevant laws that govern the acquisition of goods and services by public entities.

“Any accounting officer or any other public officer who may proceed to implement such unlawful instructions will be held personally liable,” reads the letter.

Further, the EACC CEO noted that the CoG’s directive was in breach of Article 10 and Article 227 (1,3 & 21) of the Constitution.

“When a state organ or any other public entity contracts for goods or services, it shall do so in accordance with a system that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective,” reads Article 227 of the Constitution.

The Media Council of Kenya (CoG) also weighed in on the matter on Wednesday, blaming the CoG and accuing the body of intimidating and curtailing media freedoms.

“The CoG cannot of its own accord term the media as unprofessional. Such action amounts to taking the law into their own hands and proceeding to pronounce judgement on an issue it is not made to prosecute.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST