Thursday, 10 September 2020 – The ever crazy sex auntie, Sue Gacambi, has come to the rescue of sex starved men, who are fed up with sending bus fare and spending money with women during dates, hoping to get nunu in return.

Gacambi took to her Instagram page and marketed some artificial ‘Nunus’ that she is selling.

According to Gacambi, these man-made ‘Nunus’ are the real deal.

She advised men that instead of ‘strangling their monkeys’, they should buy the artificial ‘Nunu’ and their sexual thirst will be sorted.

Hii Dunia inaisha jamani.

Watch her demonstrating how it works.

