Thursday September 10, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has laughed off attempts by “members of the deep state” of trying to stop his presidential bid in 2022.

Speaking in Kisii County on Thursday while on his way to a fundraiser in Nyamarambe Stadium in aid of boda boda operators, Ruto said that his march to State House in 2022 is unstoppable.

“You saw me here campaigning and we went ahead to secure a stunning victory, what are these things we are hearing around?” Ruto posed.

Earlier on Thursday morning, ODM and pro-Ruto supporters clashed in Kisii town ahead of the DP’s visit.

In central Kisii town, tyres were burnt by hired goons causing temporary traffic snarl-ups along the streets.

Police had to lob tear gas to disperse the rioters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST