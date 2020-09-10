Thursday September 10, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 seems to be unstoppable going by what happened in Kisii town on Thursday morning.

A small number of youths had been paid by Interior CS, Fred Matiang’i, and Kisii Governor, James Ongwe, to disrupt Ruto’s meeting at Nyamarambe Stadium but they were chased out of the town by Ruto’s energetic phalanxes.

The DP was initially expected to meet with boda boda riders at Nyamarambe Stadium in the outskirts of the town.

However, following the morning protests, the DP diverted his convoy to Kisii town where he accused unnamed people of sponsoring the morning protests.

“I was invited by boda boda riders because they know I know their problems.

“I also came here as the Deputy President of Kenya.”

“I heard someone say I’m wasting time meeting with hustlers but I forgive him since his father was Vice President.”

“I will come back to meet mama mbogas, kwani watado? (What can they do?),” the DP said.

Ruto was accompanied by Kisii Deputy Governor, Joash Maangi, South Mugirango MP, Silvanus Osoro, among others.

Visibly present in the convoy were controversial gold conmen, Don Bosco Gichana, and Zahir Jhanda – who Ruto introduced as “mtu wa gold”.

