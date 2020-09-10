The Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) was set up in 2015 as set out in the Kenya National Qualifications Framework (KNQF) act no. 22 of 2014 (and KNQF Regulations, 2018) to coordinate and harmonize the various levels of education; and to create a database of all qualifications in the country.

PRINCIPAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER, KNQA GRADE 4 -ONE (1) POST. REF. NO -KNQA/NO 5/2020

Qualifications

A minimum period of eight (8) years relevant work experience four (4) of which should have been at the level of supervisory level;

Bachelor’s Degree (or other KNQF Level 7 equivalent) in Public relations, Communications, Journalism, Marketing, International relations or any other equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution

Master’s Degree (KNQF Level 9 or equivalent) in Public relations, Communications, Journalism, Marketing, International relations or any other equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Experience in writing articles on education in Kenya and Africa;

Professional qualification and membership to a professional body where applicable;

Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Responsibilities

Incorporating online tools and in-person networking to create relationships and

ultimately build the Authority’s brand, both online and off line;

Content creation – writing blog posts, articles, newsletters, communications materials, and material for social media channels;

Coordinating the writing of Council papers; and the logistics of council meetings;

Working as the Personal Assistant to the Director General;

Social media marketing– creating, managing and growing the authority’s presence

through blogs, Twitter, Facebook, and other strategically relevant online properties;

Events and event planning– attending industry events and planning meet ups for KNQA leadership;

Managing incoming media requests and building relationships with industry journalists; creating, executing and measuring media campaigns;

Responsible to overlook the customer support – collecting reports, and forwarding clients feedbacks to the management;

Managing any online feedback forums;

Implement strategic communications plans and to provide local market insight for the authorities public-facing communications;

Analytics– Using Google Analytics and other measurement tools to provide reports on metrics, and continually find ways to improve on those metrics through testing and new initiatives;

Work with journalists, media producers, editors and strategic influencers;

Gathering information on programmes and significant events in a specific KNQA Cluster area;

Responsible for scheduling media interviews;

Assist in developing media plans, distribute and follow up media releases, book interviews and respond to media request;

How to Apply

If you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the above specified criteria for any of the below named positions, submit (both electronically and hard copies) of your cover letter, together with copies of your academic and professional certificates, testimonials and your updated detailed Curriculum Vitae, your current position, current remuneration, email and telephone contacts of three (3) referees who are familiar with your qualifications and/or work experience to the address below and also create a profile and apply on the KNQA Employment portal https://recruitment.knqa.go.ke/: Hard copy applications should be send to;

The Director General,

Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) Uchumi House, 6th Floor, Aga Khan Walk

P.O Box 72635-00200,

Nairobi, Kenya Phone: +254-020-2100272.

Make your application on or before Friday, 2nd October 2020.

Please note that

KNQA is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with Disabilities, Women and Candidates from marginalised regions are encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals and certified copies of their National Identity Card, Academic and Professional Certificates and transcripts during interviews.