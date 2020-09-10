Thursday, September 10, 2020 – Kenyancelebrity couple,David Mathenge aliasNameless, and Wahu Kagwi have been married for 15 years and their union has been an inspiration to many.

The two entertainers met in campus in the early 2000s and dated for some time before tying the knot in 2005.

Several years down the line, and two adorable girls, they are still madly in love.

However, the veteran singers have revealed that their journey has not a bed of roses as they celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Wahu wrote:

‘September 10th 2005…. I got on a boat… sailed across a lake 😝😝 and said “I do” to my campus sweetheart. We’ve had our ups and downs, our fights and makeups, our happiness and sadness, our wins and our losses… and 15 years later….. You’re still the one!! Happy 15th anniversary to us!!! Here’s to forever! 🥂🥂. I’m excited about the future! I love you always @Namelesskenya and may God continue to bless our family,’ Wahu wrote.

The Ninanoki hit-maker also penned a sweet message professing his undying love for Wahu.

He also admitted that their marriage has been a journey with ups and downs.

Yooo… today it’s 15 years since we said I do (and 22 years since nilikuingisha box 😋)… you still the one! Happy anniversary babe! Cheers to us, cheers to our journey, cheers to the ups the downs, joys and sorrows, the wins and losses, Yooo!! We definitely grown 🤔😊! The journey continues💪🏾!! And I still got your back💯





