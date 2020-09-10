Thursday, September 10, 2020 – EducationCabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha, has accused the media of making him ‘look like someone who did not go to school’

The former UoN Vice Chancellor, who boasts of a 91-page CV, has been on the receiving end from Kenyans over his conflicting statements on the issue of schools reopening.

In his defense, Magoha stated that journalists have been misquoting him and making him look like a fool before the eyes of Kenyans.

Speaking when he toured Pwani University on Wednesday, Magoha said:

“I will not, and shall not say anything in regard to the reopening of schools in Kenya. The Fourth Estate (the media) has continued to religiously write what I have not said,”

“You (journalists) keep on asking me the same question [about schools’ reopening], then you go and report my responses in a different manner,”

A visibly angry Magoha went on to say that the Government’s position on the issue has not changed – all schools and institutions of higher learning will open in January 2021.

“That position has not changed. However, we may relook the [schools’ reopening date] issue depending on how the virus behaves,”

“The media has made me look like someone who did not go to school. They have made me look like a person who flip-flops; someone who says this today, and says that tomorrow. I want to tell you (journalists) that I am above that kind of nonsense.”

On the same breath, Prof Magoha announced that the Government has set aside at least Sh1.9 billion for the construction of new desks which will facilitate social distancing when learning resumes.

“The government has developed a prototype of desks to be used in schools in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. I have instructed all the 47 county commissioners to come to Nairobi and take a design of the prototype back to their respective counties so that the desk designs can be replicated at the sub-county level,” said the CS.

The Kenyan DAILY POST