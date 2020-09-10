Thursday, September 10, 2020 – Business in Kisii town was interrupted on Thursday morning after anti-Ruto protestors engaged police in running battles ahead of the DP’s visit.

DP Ruto was expected to meet with some Gusii leaders, boda boda operators and market vendors in Kisii town today.

Chanting anti-Ruto songs, the protestors, who were armed with crude weapons lit tyres along major roads within Kisii town.

Anti-riot police officers lobbed tear gas in an attempt to disperse the protestors.

This comes hours after Kisii County Governor, James Ongwae, closed down Nyamarambe Stadium for renovation.

This is where DP Ruto was to hold a political rally organized by his Gusii point-man, South Mugirango MP, Sylvanus Osoro.

The Kenyan DAILY POST