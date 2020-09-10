Title: Senior Accountant

REF. NO KNQA/NO 7/2020

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh 61,670 to 96,733 pm

Leave Entitlement: 30 days per financial year

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

A minimum of four (4) years relevant work experience in the Public sector or in the Private Sector;

Bachelor’s Degree (KNQF Level 7or equivalent) in Commerce, Business Management, Business Administration (Accounting or Finance option) or other relevant and equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or Associate of Certified Chartered Accountant (ACCA);

Membership in good standing of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) or any other recognized professional body;

Supervisory Course lasting not less than two (2) weeks;

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution;

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Key Duties and Responsibilities;

Generation of sales invoices for approvals;

Verification of amount billed as per relevant regulation;

Facilitate prompt delivery of sales invoices;

Debt collection and follow up in liaison with relevant department/officers;

Respond to debtor queries;

Reconciliation and distribution of debtor’s statement;

Provide debt collection report on outstanding debts

Liaising with customers to provide billing information and support in order to facilitate swift payment of invoices due to the Authority.

Maintain file of disputed invoices;

Monthly Bank Accounts Reconciliations.

Collection of Performance Contract Evidence on quarterly basis

Responding to suppliers’ queries on payments status in liaison with user departments and Supply Chain Department.

Billing of vendor invoices.

Processing of vendor payment vouchers.

Liaising with other officers in handling supplier queries.

Reconciliation of vendor accounts before any payment.

Maintenance of disputed vendor invoice file.

Processing of statutory deductions payments e.g PAYE, VAT, Withholding tax etc.

Supervise stock take and reconciliation.

Reconcile general ledger expense accounts.

Preparation and maintenance of accurate prepayments, accruals and provision schedules.

Liaising with Human Resource & Corporation Secretary on Directors and Staff payments status.

Processing staff imprests, surrenders and claims.

Preparation of payroll payment vouchers.

Management of Directors payments and PAYE.

Preparation of Directors cost breakdown.

Reconciliations of Directors and Staff accounts.

Preparation of overdue Staff and Director Debt reports.

Performing bank transfers and banking.

Reconciliation of all employee cost ledger accounts.

Digitizing Imprests and Imprest Surrender documents.

How to Apply

Detailed job descriptions and specifications for the above positions are available at: http://www.knqa.go.ke

If you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the above specified criteria for any of the above positions, submit (both electronically and hard copies) of your cover letter, together with copies of your academic and professional certificates, testimonials and your updated detailed Curriculum Vitae, including other things your current position, current remuneration, email and telephone contacts of three (3) referees who are familiar with your qualifications and/or work experience.

Scan and send your application electronically as a one pdf attachment/document with ‘POSITION APPLIED FOR’ as the subject line. The hard copies should be marked with ‘POSITION APPLIED FOR’ on top of the envelope.

Please note:

It is an offense to include false/incorrect information in the application. Any incorrect/misleading information may lead to disqualification/legal action; Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification; KNQA is an equal employer therefore people with disabilities, the marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply; Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce the originals of their national ID/ passport, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, testimonials and current compliance certificates for the requirements of chapter six of the Kenyan constitution during interview.

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below. Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications on or before 24th September, 2020 (at 5pm) both electronically through knqa.go.ke@gmail.com and hard copies send to: –

The Director General

Kenya National Qualifications Authority

Uchumi House,6th Floor, Aga KhanWalk

P.O Box 72635-00200,

Nairobi, Kenya

Phone: +254-020-2100272