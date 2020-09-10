Title: Recognition, Equation and Verification Officer

No of Positions: 2

REF. NO KNQA/NO 10/2020

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh 54,164 to 72,695 pm

Leave Entitlement: 30 days per financial year

Terms of Service: Permanent and pensionable

For appointment to this position one must have the following;

Bachelor’s degree (KNQF Level 7 or equivalent) in Education, Economics, statistics, Social Sciences, Science or related field from a recognized university in Kenya;

Short course in academic fraud detection and forensic investigations (will be an added advantage);

Proficiency in computer applications;

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Initiating the development of a system for recognition, equation and verification of foreign and national qualifications;

Developing and implementing policies, standards and guidelines on Recognition, equation and verification of qualifications;

Developing manuals, codes and guidelines on national and foreign qualifications;

Evaluating the application for Recognition, equation and verification of qualifications;

Conducting the assessment of application for Recognition, Equation and Verification of Qualifications;

Researching on and documenting as well as publishing on qualification equivalences between Kenyan and foreign qualifications;

Verifying, authenticating and ensuring the validity of national and foreign qualifications;

Training and maintaining a database of peer reviewers who will be involved in Recognition, Equation and Verification of Qualifications;

Maintaining healthy relationships with bodies involved in awarding qualifications in Kenya; to promote synergy and efficiency;

Benchmarking and developing best practices in Recognition, equation and verification of qualifications;

Advising and supporting any person, body or institution which is responsible for the award of national and foreign qualifications in Kenya;

Preparing an annual report on the status of national and foreign qualifications;

How to Apply

Detailed job descriptions and specifications for the above positions are available at: http://www.knqa.go.ke

If you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the above specified criteria for any of the above positions, submit (both electronically and hard copies) of your cover letter, together with copies of your academic and professional certificates, testimonials and your updated detailed Curriculum Vitae, including other things your current position, current remuneration, email and telephone contacts of three (3) referees who are familiar with your qualifications and/or work experience.

Scan and send your application electronically as a one pdf attachment/document with ‘POSITION APPLIED FOR’ as the subject line. The hard copies should be marked with ‘POSITION APPLIED FOR’ on top of the envelope.

Please note:

It is an offense to include false/incorrect information in the application. Any incorrect/misleading information may lead to disqualification/legal action; Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification; KNQA is an equal employer therefore people with disabilities, the marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply; Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce the originals of their national ID/ passport, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, testimonials and current compliance certificates for the requirements of chapter six of the Kenyan constitution during interview.

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below. Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications on or before 24th September, 2020 (at 5pm) both electronically through knqa.go.ke@gmail.com and hard copies send to: –

The Director General

Kenya National Qualifications Authority

Uchumi House,6th Floor, Aga KhanWalk

P.O Box 72635-00200,

Nairobi, Kenya

Phone: +254-020-2100272