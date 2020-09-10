The County Government of Nyeri wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following position
Senior Administration Officer / Senior Ward Administrators), Job Group “L”- 10 Posts
The holders will report to the respective assistant Director, administrative services (sub- county administrators),
Responsibilities
- Establishing networks and linkages with the relevant stakeholders
- Handling public concerns and
- Monitoring and evaluation of community
- Facilitating mobilization of resources at the local
- Facilitating citizen participation in the development
- Overseeing occupation Health and Safety issues, and promoting ethics and principles of good
- Analyzing and compiling data on development
- Liaising with relevant stakeholders in organizing citizen public participation forums
- Facilitating intra and inter- governmental relations and conflict
- Initiating development activities at local
- Identifying development
- Disseminating information to the
- Providing linkage between the office and the
- Submitting of periodic reports to the immediate supervisor
- Performing any other duty that may be assigned by the supervisor
Qualifications
- Must be a Kenyan Citizen
- Have minimum three (3) years’ experience in administration in the public or private
- Bachelor’s Degree in Administration, Business Administration, Community Development or any other Social Science from a recognized institution in Kenya,
- Compliance with the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya
How to Apply
Hard copy of duly filled Employment Form together with the required documents should be sent or hand delivered to:
THE SECRETARY,
NYERI COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD, MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS
FORMER DIVISIONAL SUPPLIES OFFICES P.O BOX 90-10100,
NYERI
CELLPHONE: 0745342000 / 0733977003
All applications (hard delivered or through post office) should be received on or before 25th September 2020 at 5.00pm
Note:
- Any communication from the County Public Service Board SHALL be through the above provided address and cellphone
- The County Public Service Board does not charge for any of the recruitment exercises, including shortlisting and appointment. Any request for payment or favor should be reported to the police or to the County Public Service Board. You can use our cellphone numbers: 0745342000 / 0733977003
- The County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer
- People living with disability are encouraged to apply
- Candidates who applied in the previous advert are encouraged to re-apply
- All applicants (apart from applicants for the position of fire engine operator) will be required to attach the following compliances in their application:
- A Higher Education Loans Board Clearance Certificate;
- A Valid Certificate of Good Conduct / Police clearance
- A Credit Reference Bureau Clearance Certificate from a recognized body;
- A Kenya Revenue Authority Clearance Certificate;
- Shortlisted candidates for the position of Fire Engine Operators will be required to avail the compliances.
- Only the short-listed candidates will be contacted by the board