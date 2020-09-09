Wednesday September 9, 2020 – Leaders across the political divide have continued to condemn recent utterances by Emurua Dikir MP, Johanna Ngeno, and his Kapseret counterpart, Oscar Sudi, who abused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Speaking on Wednesday, former Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, said remarks by Ng’eno and Sudi against the family of President Uhuru Kenyatta should not be misconstrued to be the position of the community.

Ruto pointed out that their statements did not depict the kind of character and leadership that Kenyans should emulate.

“We were shocked and surprised and we never expected that to come from them since they have never come into close contact with the Kenyatta family,’ Ruto said.

The former Governor, who was addressing the press at his Tumoi home in Chepalungu on Wednesday, said the two leaders’ statements were not only aimed at painting the community as disrespectful but also intolerant.

“As leaders from the community we want to sincerely apologise to the nation at large, the family of Kenyatta and anyone to whom utterances were directed at or may have offended,” he stated.

