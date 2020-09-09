Wednesday September 9, 2020 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has donated a whopping Sh300 million to African nations to help them in the fight against Covid19.

This comes even as a storm brews back home over the looting of Covid19 funds.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs CAS, Ababu Namwamba, stated that Kenya had set aside Sh300 million to help African countries fight the Covid19 global pandemic.

He said Sh200 million (2 million USD) had already been donated to the African Union which has been helping its member countries combat the virus.

Namwamba added that a further Sh100 million had been pledged to the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to help in research and control of the virus.

Africa CDC is a public health agency of the AU which helps support the public health initiatives of member states and strengthen the capacity of their health institutions to deal with disease threats such as the Covid19.

“As directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya has donated 2M US dollars to the AU COVID-19 Response Fund and pledge a further 1M US dollars to support the Africa CDC.”

“It should be understood that Kenya is not just a receiver.”

“We receive but we are also keen on supporting where we can in the spirit of continental and global solidarity,” Namwamba said.

