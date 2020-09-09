Wednesday, 09 September 2020 – A section of Kikuyu women held protests after Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, insulted the President’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Sudi attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his elderly mother over the weekend.

Several leaders including Deputy President William Ruto,and Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, have condemned Sudi for his reckless remarks and loose mouth.

The Kikuyu women, who held protests holding banners that praised Mama Ngina Kenyatta, threatened to strip naked and show Sudi their boobs, if he fails to apologize to the former First Lady.

In Kikuyu tradition, if a woman strips naked for you in protest, especially an elderly woman, that is a sign of a curse.

Here is a video of the Kikuyu women threatening to strip naked for Sudi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST