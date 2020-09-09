Wednesday September 9, 2020 – Scientists from the United States and United Kingdom are puzzled over why many Kenyans and indeed Africans are not dying from Coronavirus, a pandemic that has killed 898,000 people globally.

Kenya registered the first coronavirus case on March 13th and the disease has only killed 589 people as of September 9th, 2020.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) projected in May that the virus will kill between 83,000 and 190,000 people in Africa in the first year and infect between 29 million and 44 million in that period if it is not contained.

But according to US and UK scientists, the low fatality rate in Africa especially Kenya is baffling.

Some scientists believe that BCG [Bacille Calmette-Guerin tuberculosis vaccine] and oral polio vaccines could be the secret behind low Coronavirus deaths in Kenya and across Africa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST