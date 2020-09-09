Wednesday September 9, 2020 – Thirdway Alliance Party Leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has been expelled from his party.

The Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) accused Aukot of lacking of civility, moral and social integrity and wanton defiance of court orders and financial impropriety.

“We wish to bring to the attention of our Party members and members of the public that Dr. Ekuru Aukot has today been expelled from the party and dismissed from the office of the Thirdway Alliance Kenyan Party leader,” read the statement that also gave the details of the chronological events that led to the expulsion of the party leader.

The party has also sanitized its approach of dislodging Dr. Aukot at the helm of leadership by stating that no prejudice prompted the action taken against Dr. Aukot.

“The Party’s NEC unequivocally confirms that our members made the decision without any malice, bias or hatred despite the former Party Leader hopping from one media house to the other to disparage the recent decision by the NEC,” read the statement.



However, Aukot dismissed his expulsion, saying it was unconstitutional and a scheme to muzzle and eject anyone who doesn’t support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“These are BBI sell-outs who went to our party to try and sell our Punguza Mizigo Kenya.”

“The reason I’m being fought and the reason I am being discredited is because of my stand.”

“I don’t believe in BBI.”

“It is not based on any constitutional framework,” said Dr. Aukot.

