Wednesday, September 9, 2020 – A 16-year old boy stabbed a 17-year old love rival to death over a 14-year old girl they were both making advances on in Lutoto village, Kakamega County.

According to reports, the suspect, who is a form two student, went to the deceased’s home on Monday and confronted him.

During the melee,the suspect reportedly took out a kitchen knife from his pocket and stabbed his love rival in the chest and left arm, killing him on the spot.

Shinyalu Sub-County Deputy Commissioner, Moffat Moseti, confirmed the incident stating that the police arrested the suspect and investigations were ongoing before arraigning him in court.

“The deceased was taken to Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue, whereas the suspect is being held at Shisasari Police Station.”

“We will arraign him in a juvenile court once investigations into the 17-year-old boy’s death are concluded,” said Moseti.

The Kenyan DAILY POST