Wednesday September 9, 2020 – Public Service CAS, Rachel Shebesh, was forced to end her official visit to Kericho County abruptly following a public spat.

She appeared to have angered her hosts when she used her time on the podium to talk politics.

According to an eyewitness report, Kericho Women Representative, Florence Bore, was visibly infuriated as they stepped into a backroom following Shebesh’s address.

“Moments later she was whisked away to a backroom where they seemed to disagree as the next time I saw her, she was sandwiched by her security team who took her away,” the source said.

Shebesh reportedly travelled back to Nairobi.

The CAS was scheduled to visit all 6 Sub-Counties but ended the tour after the first event.

According to Bore, her colleague wanted to take advantage of the gathering so as to gear up her political mileage rather than focuse on affirmative funds allocated to women.

During her address, Shebesh stated that the President’s family needed to be respected adding that President Uhuru Kenyatta was not happy with the sentiments by Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ngeno, and Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi.

Ng’eno and Sudi have sparked countrywide remonstrations following their recent remarks about Mama Ngina.

