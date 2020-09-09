Wednesday September 9, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has revealed that he will be seeking President Uhuru Kenyatta’s support in his 2022 presidential bid when the right time comes.

Speaking in an interview, Ruto maintained that his relationship with Uhuru is still intact and will seek his endorsement for the Presidency at the right time.

However, he was quick to mention that Uhuru does not owe him anything as has been peddled but will ask for his support as a friend.

“At the right time, I will approach the President as my friend and ask him to support me.”

“As I have said before, this will be purely on a friendship basis because the two of us have a history.”

At the same time, Ruto vowed never to engage in a verbal exchange with President Uhuru Kenyatta because he is his boss.

“There are people who would wish I start verbally engaging the President in public and I want to tell them that will not happen.”

“I’m a responsible leader who has tremendous respect for the President, we have come from far,” said Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST