Wednesday, 09 September 2020 – Former KTN host, Lola Hannigan, welcomed her first child with the President’s Personal Assistant, Jomo Gecaga, a few months ago.

Gecaga, a well-known womanizer, settled for sexy Lola after dumping Ann Kiguta.

According to reports, Jomo is madly in love with Lola Hannigan and his family loves her.

They appeared on Nana Gecaga’s Live Instagram video around June and confirmed that they are an item.

In the live Instagram video, Lola Hannigan couldn’t keep her hands of Jomo Gecaga as they jammed to old school hip hop in his house.

As a new mother, Lola has already adapted to motherly duties.

See her out and about with their daughter.





