Wednesday September 9, 2020 – Sirisia MP, John Waluke’s woes have compounded after a Bungoma Civil Society group accused the National Government Constituency Development Fund committee of directing Ksh18 million to cater for the legislator’s bail.

The civil society members have called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the alleged misappropriation of funds.

Waluke was sentenced to 67 years behind bars with an option of a Ksh 707 million fine after he and Grace Wakhungu were found guilty of receiving Ksh 300 million in fictitious claims for the storage of non-existent maize.

According to the civil society group, the Ksh18 million was set aside to develop a modern administration block at Lwandanyi Secondary School in the constituency.

The group, led by Director of Center for Good Governance, Phillip Wekesa, demanded action against the Sirisia constituency fund manager for directing the funds to cater for the MP’s bail.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji, has revealed that the fines will be scrutinized if the court accepts them.

Issues raised by the lobby group have caused differences between the school and the CDF office as the funds were meant to be allocated to develop infrastructure in the school.

The tussle of funds meant for the school has been dragging for close to a year as CDF officials who are joint signatories with the school refused to allow expenditure of the money.

The school funds issue was further complicated after the fund manager was transferred to another station but admitted that the money was not released after the school’s management refused to ‘cooperate with the CDF committee’.

Wekesa claimed that the fund manager should not have been transferred but instead arrested and prosecuted for allegedly participating in the graft.

“The Government should not transfer graft suspects to another station if the President is committed to fighting graft,” stated Wekesa.

Patrick Wakhisi, a Personal Assistant to the jailed MP, denied these claims that Ksh. 18 million was transferred from CDF to cater for his bail.

“The MP cannot be part of such scandalous allegations.”

“The family, friends and lawyers are working out to bail out the MP and these plans are independent and are not relying on CDF funds that are prudently managed by able officers from Nairobi,” claimed Wakhisi.

