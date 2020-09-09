Wednesday September 9, 2020 – Renowned scholar and human rights activist, Prof Makau Mutua, has predicted doom in 2022 if Deputy President William Ruto becomes President.

In a post on Wednesday, Makau who holds the post of a SUNY Distinguished Professor and Margaret W. Wong Professor at the SUNY Buffalo School of Law said the vitriol and abuses coming from Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, and Emurua Dikir MP, Johanna Ngeno, is a good indication of Ruto’s character.

He said once Ruto is president in 2022, millions of Kenyans will seek asylum in the United States because his regime will be dictatorial and full of insults and abuses.

“IF you want to know how BITTER and VINDICTIVE a @WilliamsRutoregime could be, you need only listen to the vitriol and invective from Oscar Sudi, Kipchumba Murkomen, Ndindi Nyoro, and Johanna Ngeno. You may need my legal services to seek political asylum in the United States,” Makau said.

