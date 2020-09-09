Wednesday, 09 September 2020 – Jubilee slay queen and Nairobi County Agriculture CEC, Karen Nyamu, is pregnant.

Karen Nyamu, who contested for the Nairobi Woman Rep seat in 2017 and lost, is linked to affairs with powerful politicians including Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko.

It’s alleged that Sonko appointed her to be the Agriculture CEC in the County because he chews her goodies.

Karen Nyamu also had an affair with late businessman Jacob Juma.

In this video that she posted, the light skinned political slay queen is seen parading her baby bump while rocking a short dress with a long slit that exposed her expensive thighs.

It’s not clear who planted a seed in her womb but with time, we will unmask the ‘bull’.

Karen Nyamu, a known bhang addict and lover of booze, is already a single mother of one.

Here’s the video she posted flaunting her baby bump.

The Kenyan DAILY POST