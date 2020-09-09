Wednesday, 09 September 2020 – A few weeks ago, a man was caught on camera being roughed up by Mutahi Kagwe’s rogue security team outside Afya House.

The victim, who is identified as Samson Waithaka, has been raising awareness on the deadly corona virus and when he camped at the Ministry of Health headquarters to continue raising awareness on the virus last month, Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe, ordered his security team to chase him away.

Kagwe’s bodyguards roughed him up and destroyed his placards.

They also inflicted injuries on his body.

The man took to the streets on Wednesday mid-morning and begged Kenyans to help him raise money to settle hospital bills.

See photos.





This is how he was roughed up by Kagwe’s security team.

