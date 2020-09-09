Wednesday, September 9, 2020 – Kenya’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 607 after eight more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The country’s caseload has also increased to 35,460 after 104 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the status of COVID-19 in the country,Health CAS Rashid Aman, said 101 of the new confirmed cases are Kenyan nationals while 3 were foreigners.

In terms of gender, 71 are male while 33 are female with the youngest infected person being a one-year-old and the eldest being a 75-year-old.

On a positive note though, 74 patients have been discharged bringing the number of recoveries to 21,557.

The new cases are distributed throughout the country as follows! Nairobi 18 cases, Mombasa 16, Kisumu 13, Embu 11, Laikipia 11, Murang’a 6, Narok 4, Kericho 4, Kiambu 3, Nakuru 3, Meru 3, Machakos 3, Taita Taveta 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Bomet, Kajiado 1, Kwale 1, Vihiga 1 and Lamu 1.

