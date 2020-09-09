Wednesday September 9, 2020 – Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of being behind a barrage of insults aimed at President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The MP claimed that Ruto was using his allies to launch scathing attacks against the President after Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, was arrested on Monday following his remarks about Uhuru and his family.

“I want to ask the Deputy President to spare this country the politics of war, threats, and violence.”

“It is dishonest and old school for Ruto to send his people to insult other leaders including the President, then pretend to tell them to stop.”

“You cannot abuse other leaders to gain power including mothers of this country, you have no business abusing Mama Ngina because abusing her is abusing all the mothers of this country,” stated Junet.

Junet was speaking at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Capitol Hill office in Upper Hill, Nairobi, where the ODM party leader also issued a statement on the rising political temperatures in the country.

Junet also accused Ruto of being the mastermind of insults against Environment CS Keriako Tobiko who replied to a remark from Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, by labelling Ruto a clerk.

“He should stop insulting and intimidating civil servants in this country, we saw the other day his people insulting CS Tobiko and we know the people insulting the minister are sent by him.”

“We want to tell him to stop the dirty politics he has started in the country of insulting the government in which he is the Deputy President,” added Junet.

The outspoken MP urged Ruto to resign from his position and join ODM in the Opposition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST